BELMONT — One new COVID-19 case was reported in Allegany County on Monday.

Allegany County Department of Health officials announced that 72 cases have now been reported in the county. Of those cases, three are active, 68 have resulted in recoveries, and one death was reported in late March.

To date, 1,036 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 40 residents remaining in quarantine or isolation. Precautionary travel quarantines rose from 59 on Sunday to 67 on Monday.

The county extended its state of emergency another 30 days, said Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall.

“Each of these extensions has not been taken lightly,” he said in a statement. “With the ongoing testing and positive cases still rising, many due to travelers from outside our county or residents visiting hot spots and returning, we feel it is prudent to continue the State of Emergency Declaration. We also have financial concerns for the operations of our County and the services we provide and are hopeful that relief will be provided beyond what we have seen thus far and feel that this declaration could assist in obtaining it.”

The board met for the first time in person Monday, he said, since early March.

“For 18 weeks we have operated under unusual circumstances. Employees have been periodically working from home to reduce contact, some have been furloughed, and although services have continued and in some cases such as our Home Delivered Meals Program, they have expanded to meet a crucial need, we still need to be vigilant and move ahead in a safe but steadfast manner,” he added.

AROUND 50 WORKERS returned to Alfred University on Monday to help the university prepare for the Fall 2020 semester.

Most of the workers who returned Monday are facilities staff from the University’s Physical Plant, while some researchers and technicians have also returned and will assist in cleaning and preparing for the arrival of students in August.

Throughout the coming weeks, facilities staff will be cleaning and sanitizing all campus buildings, placing hand-sanitizing stations at critical locations, and installing COVID-19-related signage noting social distancing requirements, the need to wear masks/face coverings, and directional traffic flow.

“We are excited for the reopening of our campus,” said Mark Zupan, Alfred University president. “The return of employees is one of the first important steps in the process of ensuring a safe living, learning and working environment for our students, staff, and faculty.”

Once safety measures are in place, more workers will begin returning each week, while some may continue to work remotely after the semester has started.

All but essential workers have been working from home since late March.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: