BELMONT — Allegany County's COVID-19 case total neared 2,000 on Tuesday, with 21 new cases reported.

The county Department of Health reported that to date there have been 1,993 cases in the county. Of those, 182 are active cases, 53 have resulted in death, and 1,758 recoveries have been reported.

In total, 699 residents are in quarantine or isolation, while 7,021 such orders have ended.

Information was also released on the demographics of those affected, with figures as of Sunday.

For cases reported by Sunday, 1,078 were among women, while 877 were among men.

The highest number of cases per age group was 323 for those 20 to 29 years of age. Those of middle age and senior citizens account for the majority of cases, however. There were 292 cases for those 50 to 59; 257 for those 60 to 69; 186 for those 70 to 79; 141 for those 80 to 89; and 67 cases among those over age 90.

By legislative district, District IV continues to lead in COVID-19 cases. To date, 649 cases have been reported in the towns and villages of Wellsville and Andover. The region with the lowest was District V, which has seen 241 cases in the northeast corner of the county.

Officials reported that if someone’s life is in imminent danger, call 911. Other hotlines are available for those in need:

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: (844) 863-9314

Allegany County Crisis Hotline: (888) 448-3367

Allegany County Community Services: (585) 593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-TALK (8255)

NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741

Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: (822) 273-8255 (Press 1)

For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call the health department at (585) 268-9250, email healthinfo@alleganyco.com, or visit www.alleganyco.com or the county’s Facebook page.

The Department of Health will offer free rapid, drive-up testing 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Scio Central School District bus garage.

County residents must register for the testing by noon Friday. Registration can be completed online at www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic or call (585) 268-9250 press #4.