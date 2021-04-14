BELMONT — Allegany County again slipped to last place in the state in terms of residents getting vaccinated for COVID-19, state officials reported Wednesday.
The state Department of Health reported 13,142 residents received at least one dose of vaccine by Wednesday morning, or 28.3% of all county residents. Of those, 9,210 people have received a completed vaccine series — 19.8% of the county’s population.
The county has slipped to last place in the state for vaccine recipients — from fifth-to-last a week ago. The county lagged at last place through the late winter, only climbing higher in rankings in March.
Statewide, 39.1% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 7.8 million having received doses. Of those, 5.17 million — 25.9% of all New Yorkers — have a completed series. The highest percentage to receive at least one dose is in Hamilton County, at more than 60% of the county’s 4,434 full-time residents. Tompkins County is in second place at 52.6% of the 102,793 people receiving at least one dose.
The news comes as seven new COVID-19 cases were reported by the county Department of Health, bringing the total to 3,191.
Of the cases reported, 3,072 have resulted in recoveries, and state Department of Health officials report 83 deaths.
Officials also reported 190 active quaraitines or isolations, with 11,439 reported to date.
To date, the age group seeing the most cases is the 20 to 29 age bracket, with 624 cases. The next highest is the 50 to 59 bracket, with 442 cases, followed by the 60 to 69 bracket at 393.