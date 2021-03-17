WELLSVILLE -- The Allegany County Department of Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday for eligible recipients.

The clinic, to be held at the old Kmart building, 121 Bolivar Road, RiverWalk Plaza, will disburse the Moderna two-shot vaccine series. Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many vaccines would be available.

All vaccines are by appointment only. Those wishing to register may visit the link at www.alleganyco.com, which will be posted at 5 p.m. today.

In order to register, take these steps to ensure a vaccine will be administered.

Step 1: Check your eligibility at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/. Click on “Am I eligible”, complete the form and submit to determine eligibility. Please print or take a picture/screen shot of it on your cell phone and bring it with you to the clinic.

Step 2: Register for an appointment after 5 p.m. today at www.alleganyco.com. On the main page click the blue button titled “Vaccine Information” Go to the LINK FOR COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRATION. Pick a time for your appointment and enter your information. Click the button at the bottom to register. Make sure you complete your registration. You will get a confirmation email.

Step 3: Complete the Vaccine Form. Once you have a confirmed appointment, you must complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form. Go to https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine. This form can be completed online and you will receive a submission ID, or it can be completed at your vaccination site.

Step 4: Bring Proof you are eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine to the Clinic. Bring your print out or a picture or a screenshot on your phone of your “Am I eligible” Form to the clinic. Bring your work ID, a letter from your employer or a pay stub to show employment (if you are a college instructor, you must be in person with students). Bring a note from your doctor or medical information showing proof of a qualifying condition. Please bring a picture ID and your insurance card (if you have Medicare please bring the red, white and blue card) with you to the clinic.

For a more detailed list of those eligible go to https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Please remain patient as we are only able to vaccinate as many individuals as we have doses.

If you need assistance with registration due to lack of internet access, contact the ACDOH at (585) 268-9250.