BELMONT — COVID-19 continues to impact women and those in middle age across the county, the Allegany County Department of Health reported as cases hold steady at 93.

To date, 93 cases have been reported since mid-March, with only two now active. One death was reported in late March.

The number of ordered quarantines or isolations is 1,242, an increase of one since Tuesday. However, the number currently in quarantine or isolation is 30, a decrease of 12 overnight.

The number of precautionary travel quarantines rose by two to 759. Currently, 33 states and territories are on the list of areas where travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days upon coming to the state. Alaska and Montana were added Tuesday.

To be added to the list, states must see a seven-day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10% or the number of positive cases exceed 10 per 100,000 residents.

OFFICIALS ALSO released demographic data on the cases reported to date.

Women continue to make up the majority of cases, with 55 reported — about six in every 10 cases to date. Men make up 38 of the cases.

Those between the ages of 40 and 70 make up more than half of the cases reported. Cases have been highest among those 50 to 59, with 23 cases — roughly 1 in 4.

However, seniors have seen fewer cases. Eleven cases were reported among those in their 70s, while those between the ages of 80 and 100 account for just two cases.

Youth under the age of 20 — likely due to the closing of schools in March — make up only four of the cases.

The county also broke out case counts by legislative district. The district with the most cases, at 24, is District II, which includes the towns of Amity, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson and Ward. District IV, which includes the towns of Andover and Wellsville, has reported 22 cases. District I and V — which cover 13 towns across the northern half of the county — each saw 14 cases.