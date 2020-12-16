BELMONT — Allegany County officials noted another spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while also noting FDA warnings on scam tests and treatments for the disease.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported 42 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total reported to date to 1,495 in the county.

Of the total number of cases, there are 175 active cases, 1,270 have resulted in recoveries, with 50 deaths reported.

Currently, there are 890 residents in quarantine or isolation, an increase of 31 compared to Tuesday. To date, 6,383 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 5,493 released.

Officials reported that if someone’s life is in imminent danger, call 911. Other hotlines are available for those in need:

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: (844) 863-9314

Allegany County Crisis Hotline: (888) 448-3367

Allegany County Community Services: (585) 593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-TALK (8255)

NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741

Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: (822) 273-8255 (Press 1)

For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call the health department at (585) 268-9250, email healthinfo@alleganyco.com, or visit www.alleganyco.com or the county’s Facebook page.

IN ADDITION, county health officials forwarded a warning from the Food and Drug Administration calling attention to fake COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments.

While the FDA recently issued an Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, Americans are urged to beware of fake COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and treatments. In some cases, people and companies are selling unproven and illegally marketed products that make false claims about testing for, being effective against, preventing, curing, or treating COVID-19. Those fraudulent products have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety and effectiveness and might be dangerous to you and your family.

“In addition, these misleading products might cause Allegany County residents to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment or testing, leading to serious and life-threatening harm,” said Theresa Moore, a public health educator with the county. “These products may contain ingredients that could have serious side effects or interfere with needed medications. Some of these test kits, cures, treatments, and prevention items are being sold online. You will risk spreading COVID-19 and/or not being treated appropriately by using these products.”

For more information on health fraud scams, visit www.fda.gov/consumers/health-fraud-scams.

IN NEARBY PENNSYLVANIA, Wednesday’s reporting showed 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Cameron County went up by 28 cases to 98 total, while Elk County went up by 48 cases to 938 total. McKean County went up by 39 cases to 1,136 and Potter County went up by 12 cases to 448 total.

The number of deaths in the region rose as well. McKean and Potter each report 10 deaths, Elk, 13, and Cameron, 2.