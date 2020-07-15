BELMONT — No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Wednesday, as the county’s largest private school prepares an online program option for the fall.

Allegany County Department of Health officials said that 74 cases have been reported in the county. Of those cases, five are active, 68 have resulted in recoveries, and one death was reported in late March.

To date, 1,046 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 45 residents remaining in quarantine or isolation. Precautionary travel quarantines rose from 71 on Tuesday to 81 on Wednesday.

HOUGHTON ACADEMY, in partnership with K12 Inc., announced Wednesday that it is launching its new online learning platform — Houghton Academy Online. Houghton Academy Online will extend, beyond geographic limitations, the traditional Christian college-preparatory education that Houghton Academy has offered for over 137 years, officials said. .

“We’re pleased and excited to partner with K12, the leading provider of online education in the United States, to fully bring the Houghton Academy experience into the 21st century,” said Head of School Jonathan Retzl. “Our vision for Houghton Academy Online is to build a body of young believers who will grow together as a community, challenge themselves with a rigorous and relevant educational experience, and develop a deeper relationship with our Lord and Savior.”

In addition to a traditional academic course of study, Houghton Academy Online will offer dual enrollment courses through three Christian colleges: Grand Canyon University, nearby Houghton College and Roberts Wesleyan College.

Three Destinations Career Academy pathways — game design and programming, entrepreneurship, and medical assisting— will also be available to students who wish to explore these career fields. Houghton Academy Online is for students entering grades 9-12

ACROSS WESTERN New York, 72 new cases were reported, down form 88 on Tuesday. Officials reported 4.11 cases per 100,000 on average over the last seven days — down 0.03 since Tuesday.

The rate per 100,000 residents peaked across the region at 49.45 on April 9.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: