Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.