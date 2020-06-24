Local unemployment rates fell by several points in May, but have a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic levels.

The state Department of Labor announced Tuesday that the rate for Cattaraugus County — taken from data in the middle of May — was 13.3%, down from 17.6% reported for April. Both are significantly higher than the 6.6% reported in March. The March figure was compiled before the state shut down many businesses due to the pandemic.

While significantly higher than before the pandemic, the county rate dipped below the previous peaks over the past 30 years — 12% in January and February 1992.

The number of employed rose by about 800, to 30,000, while the number of unemployed fell from 6,200 to 4,600. The last time a raw number of unemployed was higher in the county was February 1992, when 4,800 were out of work.

In Allegany County, the rate was reported at 10.2%, down from 13.2% in April. The rate in March had been 6.3%.

The number of employed rose about 200 to 17,000, while the number of unemployed dropped from 2,600 to 1,900. The last time that many unemployed persons were reported was February 2014.

The state entered Phase 1 of reopening on May 19 — after the dates of data collection for the figures released Tuesday. Western New York lagged behind by about four days from most of Upstate in entering Phase 2 two weeks later. Phase 4 is expected to begin next week.

FIGURES ACROSS the state also improved.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was 14.2%, down from 15% the month before. The number of employed rose from 7.68 million to 7.77 million — still far below the 9.03 million reported in March.

New York City saw an unemployment rate of 18.2% — up from 14.6% — while the rest of the state dropped from 15.3% to 11.8%. The Western New York region saw the rate drop from 18.8% in April to 13.8% in May.

The county with the lowest rate was Tompkins County at 7.8%, while the county with the highest was Bronx County, which saw the unemployment rate jump to 21.6% — more than 1 in 5 workers were out of work.

Across the state, 13 of 62 counties reported rates below 10% — compared to none the month before.

The highest unemployment rate by Census metropolitan area was reported in the New York City metro area, at 18.2%. The lowest, 7.8%, was reported in the Ithaca area.

Of the 10 regions in the state, only two — Long Island and New York City — have not met the requirements to reopen for Phase 3.