ALFRED — Alfred State College announced this week that Thanksgiving will mark the end of in-person classes for the year — one of several models being used by area colleges to handle COVID-19-related travel.

For ASC students, Thanksgiving break will run from Nov. 26-29. In compliance with a recent SUNY directive, all students will be tested for COVID-19 within 10 days of the break.

Beginning Nov. 30, classes will resume online via Microsoft Teams and will continue through Dec. 4 for Alfred campus students, and Dec. 8 for Wellsville and Northland students. Final exams for students on the Alfred campus will take place remotely, as well, from Dec. 7-11.

“It is absolutely critical that we keep Alfred State and our surrounding community safe while offering exceptional learning opportunities for students,” ASC Provost Dr. Kristin Poppo said. “For this reason, we have chosen not to have our students return from across New York to Alfred State after Thanksgiving. The fall semester on campus has been very successful so far, and we are confident that we can complete the semester online. To do so, we are encouraging all students to be remote ready.”

As students return for the spring 2021 semester, Alfred State will secure test results for everyone, keep students in quarantine for the first week of classes through remote instruction, and then begin in-person instruction on Feb. 1.

Other universities and colleges have reported separate plans for the fall and spring:

St. Bonaventure University Thanksgiving Break will also mark the end of St. Bonaventure’s in-person classes for 2020. Online learning begins Nov. 30, with finals set for Dec. 4-10.

Officials also announced in October that the spring 2021 semester will start Jan. 25, with five weekdays off scattered through the semester to discourage spring break travel. Those days are Feb. 18, March 10, April 2 (Good Friday), April 13 and April 28.

Guidelines for quarantining on-campus remain in effect for those traveling from outside New York or its contiguous states, including overseas travel.

Commencement is set for May 16.

Jamestown Community College will have a Thanksgiving Fall Break, from Nov. 23-29. Online classes will follow through Dec. 16, with finals Dec. 17-18.

Classes begin Jan. 25, with a College Holiday on April 2 before Easter. The last day of classes is May 12. Commencement in Olean is May 14, and in Jamestown on May 15.

In order to avoid travel, Alfred University officials have elected to end classes Nov. 19, with final exams Nov. 20-25.

In the spring, classes begin Jan. 25, running through April 30. Final exams are set for May 3-7, with commencement scheduled for May 15.

Houghton College will end in-person classes Nov. 23, with Thanksgiving Break to follow. Classes resume online from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11. Finals will be held Dec. 14-18.

The spring semester begins Jan. 25. A one-day Easter Break is scheduled for April 2, limiting travel opportunities for students. The last day of classes is April 27, with finals April 28-May 4. Commencement is set for May 8.

The University of Pittsburgh-Bradford will follow the COVID-19 Medical Response Office’s 14-day shelter-in-place plan, with 10 of those on campus and four at home. A shelter-in-place period will begin Nov. 12 for all students on campus, officials said. Students should limit close contacts, and while in-person classes will still be permitted, the dining hall will be open for takeout only.

The last day of classes is Nov. 20, with finals Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 to follow Thanksgiving Break.

Spring classes are set to begin Jan. 19, with classes ending April 23. Finals are April 26 to May 1, with commencement on May 2.

