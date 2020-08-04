ALFRED — A new case of COVID-19 was reported in Allegany County on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Alfred State College officials announced students have begun returning to campus.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the case count rose to 81, with two active cases. To date, 78 have resulted in recoveries, while one death was reported in mid-March.

Quarantines and isolations have been ordered 1,111 times since March — an increase of two since Monday — with 32 still active. The total number of precautionary travel quarantines rose by 24 to 359 reported to date. Of the 638 antibodies tests given, 25 have come back positive.

ALFRED STATE OFFICIALS REPORTED via Facebook on Monday that students have begun returning to campus for the first time in months.

“Today we held our first in-person classes for some students who need lab work in order to complete selected spring courses,” the post said, noting that all students are being screened for COVID-19 upon entering campus.

For the bulk of students expected to return this month, officials cautioned them to arrive at designated times to avoid a line for the testing.

WESTERN NEW YORK has reported 10,605 cases, according to the state Department of Health, with 59 reported new cases on Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4.13 per 100,000 residents. The highest is 2.98 per 100,000 in Long Island, while the lowest is 0.85 per 100,000 in the North Country.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:

Chautauqua County: Seven new cases were reported, with 241 reported to date. Officials report four have died in the county.

Erie County: 41 new cases were reported, with 8,667 reported to date. Officials report 596 have died in the county, with one reported overnight.

Livingston County: Three new cases were reported, with 170 reported to date. Officials report six have died in the county.

Steuben County: Two new cases were reported, with 294 reported to date. Officials report 39 have died in the county.

Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 113 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.

McKean County: No new cases were reported, with 33 reported to date. Officials report one resident has died.

Potter County: No new cases were reported, with 20 reported to date. Officials report no deaths in the county.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was edited after publication for clarity.)