OLEAN — Cattaraugus County Health Department officials were glad not to see a repeat of Thursday’s COVID-19 report which showed a record 91 positive tests of county residents.

On Friday, there were 40 new positive COVID-19 cases reported.

“It’s an improvement,” said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director. Gone are the days of just a handful of new coronavirus cases each day, he added.

Watkins and other health professionals are eager to get started with administering the coronavirus vaccine the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was expected to certify.

Those vaccinations of hospital staff and nursing home healthcare workers and residents are expected this coming week, Watkns said. Recipients will need a second shot of the Pfizer vaccine in about a month.

It all is part of the immunization plan the county health department submitted to the state last month.

An advisory committee gave its overwhelming recommendation to begin to administer the vaccine to people over age 16 as soon as possible. The FDA discussed the recommendation on Friday and was under pressure to announce its decision Friday night instead of today.

Watkins said that from all he has seen, the benefits outweigh the risks of the vaccine. The FDA has to decide how to administer the vaccine, as well as who should get it and who should not.

“We are expecting to receive the vaccine by Dec. 15,” he said. “The hospitals and nursing homes have already been identified.”

Recipients of the first shipment must be able to keep the vaccine at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, Watkins said. The Moderna vaccine will not have to be kept as cold and has a 30-day shelf life.

Pharmacists from CVS and Walgreens are under contract with the state through the federal government to begin vaccinations for nursing homes residents and staff, who are considered the most vulnerable, Watkins said. Next are hospital staff.

Vaccine for use in Cattaraugus County will be shipped first to Buffalo. Watkins said local health officials will notify the Buffalo regional storage site “when we are ready.” The vaccine will come store in dry ice, but must be quickly placed in the super-cold freezers.

By Dec. 21, every hospital and nursing home will have COVID-19 vaccine. In another three weeks, public officials and emergency medical staff will be vaccinated in the next wave.

Watkins said it may be March before the general public begin to receive the vaccine locally. Plans are to have five points of distribution or PODS “in every corner of the county.” The pods would be conducted in collaboration with other local healthcare providers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday the vaccine “is the weapon that ends the war.”

“We are eager to get started,” Watkins said. Health Department contact tracers and others are stressed from the workload.

Watkins asked residents to redouble their efforts to wear face masks, avoid even small groups and wash hands frequently to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Friday’s 40 positive COVID-19 test results brought the number of county residents with the coronavirus to 1,710, 1,000 of which are in the southeast corner of the county. That is 16 more than the day before and represents about 58 percent of the total cases.

There were 13 new cases in the northwest part of the county for 193, nine new cases in the northeast for 256, and two new cases in the southwest for 261.

On Friday, health officials reported 27 residents hospitalized. There are 581 active cases, 755 in contact quarantine and 20 in travelers quarantine.

Cattaraugus County reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 27. The 100th case came on July 6, followed by 200 on Sept. 13, 300 on Oct. 9, 400 on Oct. 24, 500 on Nov. 3, and hit 1,000 on Nov. 24.

Those wishing to get tested for the coronavirus can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.