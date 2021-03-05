BELMONT — Allegany County has seen the number of active COVID-19 cases drop into the single digits following the spike this winter.

Allegany County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to date to 2,974.

Of the cases so far, reported by the county Health Department at 3 p.m. Friday, 2,884 have resulted in recoveries, nine are active, and 81 deaths have been reported.

County officials reported 203 residents were in active quarantine or isolation, with 10,753 such orders issued since March 2020.

The state Department of Health reports 5,081 people have received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday morning, or 10.9% of the population. The county remains the lowest in the state in terms of percentage of the population beginning vaccination.

Statewide, 3.37 million people — 16.9% of the population — have received at least one vaccine dose, while 1.77 million — 8.8% — have completed the vaccine series.

The figures for Allegany County are expected to improve over the weekend. On Friday, a clinic for 500 vaccinations was held at Genesee Valley Central School, while a 3,500-vaccine clinic is being held in Olean through Tuesday.

ACROSS NEW YORK STATE, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 fell 143 on Thursday to 5,034, their lowest level since Dec. 8, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

A total of 1,030 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus yesterday, down 13, and 700 were intubated, down 12.

Another 94 people in New York died due COVID on Thursday, up from 61 on Wednesday but still well below death rates in January.

The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 3.02% yesterday, up from 2.81% the previous day. The seven-day average of the statewide positive test rate was 3.16%, up from 3.12% the day before.

Western New York’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.98% on Thursday, a definite increase from from 1.85% the day before.

New York confirmed 8,956 new Covid cases on Thursday and reported another 296,935 test results.

New cases per day have dropped from close to 20,000 on Jan. 14, but remain far higher than levels seen during the summer and early fall. The daily total then was often less than 1,000.

New York has now had 1,666,733 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)