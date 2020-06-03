BELMONT — A local nonprofit is offering help to businesses to get back on their feet as COVID-19 cases remain flat in Allegany County.

The Allegany County Board of Health on Tuesday announced no new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with the total sitting at 48 after rising three on Sunday.

Officials reported that 44 of the cases have been resolved with recoveries, while one COVID-19-related death was reported in late March. Three cases are active.

To date, 656 county residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while 25 remain isolated. Ten new isolations were reported.

Western New York is in Phase 2 of four for business reopening. For business reopening questions and information, visit the New York Forward website at forward.ny.gov or the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.

A PAIR OF free webinars are being offered to local businesses by Belmont-based ACCORD Corp., thanks to funding provided by Empire State Development.

The first, at 2 p.m. today, is “New York Forward Loan Fund: What is it? How do you apply?” To join the webinar, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/916868629.

The second, at 1 p.m. Thursday, is “Payroll Protection Program Loan Forgiveness.” The speaker will be Nancy Kirby Kurjakovic, CPA, executive director of Incubator Works. To join, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/595950645.

AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:

Chautauqua County: One new case was reported, with 86 reported to date. Officials report two have died in the county.

Erie County: 50 new cases were reported, with 6,173 reported to date. Officials report 512 have died in the county, an increase of four overnight.

Livingston County: No new cases were reported, with 119 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.

Steuben County: One new case was reported, with 242 reported to date. Officials report 29 have died in the county, an increase of one overnight.

Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 86 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.

McKean County: No new cases were reported, with 12 reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.

Potter County: No new cases were reported, with four reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.