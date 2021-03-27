It was one year ago today that the first Cattaraugus County resident was confirmed with COVID-19.

A woman from the northwest corner of the county with a history of travel to the Buffalo area and to New York City was the first person recorded as testing positive for the coronavirus.

It came nearly two weeks after Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer declared a state of emergency.

“Though this is Cattaraugus County’s first confirmed positive case, we suspect that other cases are out there,” the county’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, said at the time.

On March 28, a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed and Watkins urged county residents to “bunker down” to avoid contracting the virus. The next day, three more positive cases were reported. By the end of March there were six residents with the coronavirus.

The first death of a Cattaraugus County resident, a 77-year-old man with extensive underlying health conditions, was reported April 21.

At the end of April, the number of cases was up to 37. On May 30, the county recorded its fourth COVID-19 death and reported a total of 67 cases, including the first one in the county jail.

By the end of June, the number of cases had risen to 93. There were no deaths in June, July or August. The 100th cases was confirmed on July 9. At the end of July, there were 126 cases, a number that rose to 169 the following month.

A fifth death of a county resident was reported Sept. 13. By the end of the month, the number of COVID-19 cases had risen to 231. By the end of October, there had been 482 cases and deaths were up to 16.

The number of deaths more than doubled in November to 1,138 and total deaths climbed to 27. By the end of December, there were 2,565 cases and 50 deaths.

There were 27 deaths in the month of January, bringing the total to 77 out of 3,765 cases.

In February there were 11 deaths for a total of 86 and the number of cases had risen to 4,360. Four deaths in March have pushed the deaths to 90.

Through Friday, there have been 4,703 cases of COVID-19 over the past year. Thankfully, more than 95% of those people have recovered, Watkins said. “Tragically, we lost 90 residents,” he added.

“I have been thinking about the anniversary,” Watkins said in an interview Friday. “I have been thinking about our first case, a woman.”

Watkins and health department staff had been sitting on pins and needles in the situation room waiting for the first case.

He took part in the county’s first contact tracing and sent nurses dressed in personal protective gear to the woman’s home the next day where she was quarantined, and to test family members and isolate them.

“Our county was one of the last in Western New York with a confirmed case of COVID-19,” Watkins said. “We have come a long way. ... There has been a lot of learning, a lot of education on all our parts.”

Initially it wasn’t clear that transmission was largely airborne, he said. There was also a large concern early on about where individuals who later tested positive had visited.

“What we learned was that we could really eliminate the spread of the virus as long as we wore masks, socially distanced and washed our hands often.” There are now a number of antiviral drugs that have been found to treat people with COVID-19.

Residents “now see the end of the tunnel with the vaccines that are available,” Watkins said. “That is the key to reducing the spread of the virus.”

More than 24% of Cattaraugus County residents — 18,823 — have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 10,275 have completed their vaccine series, according to Watkins.

“Our supply problem is getting better,” Watkins said. Initially, the county was getting between 200 and 300 doses a week.

The increased delivery of vaccine means about 1,000 people will be vaccinated next Wednesday and Thursday at the county fairgrounds in Little Valley.

To register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the site, residents can do so online at https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info. There are also links to the state Health Department website to determine eligibility. The site is expected to be online Tuesday morning, according to Watkins.

Those without access to computers or who are having trouble online may call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (716) 701-3777 and ask to be put on the waiting list. People on that list are likely to get appointments for next week’s clinic.

As the supply of vaccine has improved at the federal level and New York State is making more doses available to rural counties, Watkins has concerns about a reluctance among some residents to get vaccinated.

“I am noticing some hesitancy of residents in getting vaccinated,” Watkins said. “With about 24.5% of our residents vaccinated, we still have quite a way to go to get to herd immunity.” Some residents interest is borderline or no interest, he added.

The health department’s next job is to get the message out that the vaccine is safe and effective,” Watkins said.

“It will be key to get us back to the form of normalcy we are used to,” Watkins said of the vaccine.

“We will need an educational campaign and to work with community leaders and stakeholders to get the message out there.”

What kind of a grade would Watkins give county residents for their response to the pandemic?

“I’d give them an A,” Watkins replied. “Initially, our residents adhered to precautionary measures to wear masks, socially distance and stay home if they could. For the first three months, we had very few cases. That rose after about the sixth month.

Some of that was “cabin fever,” Watkins said. “Some folks just decided they could go out. There were a few that didn’t want to be made to wear a mask, but for the most part, for a county our size, I think we did pretty well.”

With the antidote on our doorstep, a vaccine that will stop the spread of the virus, Watkins now faces the task of encouraging more residents to get vaccinated.

