OLEAN — There were nine positive COVID-19 test results reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Thursday.

Twenty people remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

There have now been 4,307 county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are 4,025 people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The daily positivity Thursday was 3.8%, the seven-day rolling average was 3% and the 14-day average was 3.4%. All are headed in the right direction, health officials say.

Health department staff are following 186 active coronavirus cases, 628 in contact quarantine and 83 in travelers quarantine.

No new cases were reported in the northwest corner of the county, while all three other parts of the county each reported three people diagnosed with COVID-19.

The southeast part of the county still has the lion’s share of COVID-19 cases, 2,467, or 57.3% of the total. The northwest corner has a total of 473, the northeast has 707 and southwest has 660.

Seven of the new cases were men, who now total 1,980 cases and two were women, who now total 2,327 cases, or 54%.

The health department is sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Seneca-Allegany Resort and Casino Events Center.

The vaccinations are for people in group 1B who already have appointments. No vaccine will be given without an appointment.

In New York State, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were down to 5,703 on Wednesday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Hospitalizations fell by more than 100 the past two days and were down 731 over the last week.

A total of 1,124 coronavirus patients were in New York ICUs Wednesday, down 30 from the day before, and 774 were intubated, down 26.

The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday was 3.14%, up from 2.85% the previous day. The seven-day average of the statewide positive rate fell to 3.34% yesterday, down from 3.36% the day before.

Western New York’s seven-day average for positivity in testing was 2.03% on Wednesday, down from 2.31% on Tuesday and 2.44% on Monday.

Another 89 people in New York died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, which brings the state’s reported death toll to 38,227.