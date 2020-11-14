Cattaraugus County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the county's seven-day testing positivity rate was 2.5%.
The county health department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 128 as 461 residents have recovered from COVID-19. There have been 21 deaths in the county due to COVID-19 — the new cases Saturday pushed the county's total to 610 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The new positives for the virus are five females and four males. Seven of the residents — four females and three males — live in the southeast quadrant of the county. One woman works in a health care facility and all but one of the southeast residents reported to the health department direct contact with people positive for the virus.
One male lives in the northeast part of the county while one female lives in the southwest — they both also had direct contact with other residents with COVID-19.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in the county, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register for a test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
ACROSS NEW YORK, the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed each day has tripled since Nov. 1, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
On Nov. 1, the state reported 1,633 cases; 12 days later, that daily number had jumped to 5,401.
Friday’s numbers dipped slightly to 5,388, Cuomo said Saturday, based on 184,162 tests.
“We’re seeing basically more of the same,” Cuomo said today. “It is a rising tide of COVID, internationally.”
The statewide positive rate on Friday was 2.92%, according to Cuomo.
Another 24 people died in the past day, pushing the state's confirmed total to 26,103, while another 1,788 people were hospitalized statewide.
“As we go forward, I think the numbers are going to get worse,” he said, adding that the upcoming holidays will be an accelerant for the virus.
“The only variable now is personal behavior,” Cuomo said of the expected increases that could come after people gather for holiday celebrations or fail to follow health guidelines.
The governor said he’s not ruling out a return to more restrictions in businesses or activities.
“I have my hand on the valve,” he said.