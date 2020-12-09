OLEAN — A near-record 83 new COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County were reported Wednesday, including 18 County Jail inmates and two more corrections officers.

Last Wednesday, rapid testing in the jail found 17 inmates and a couple of corrections officers had COVID-19.

The 35 inmates who have tested positive represent about one-third of the jail population.

The total number of people in the county who have contracted the coronavirus rose to 1,579. There are 521 active cases and 26 individuals are hospitalized including one inmate. There have been 32 deaths since April from COVID-19.

Cattaraugus County’s positivity rate Wednesday was 7.7%, up slightly from Tuesday’s 7.2% rate and down significantly from Monday’s 10.5% positivity. Wednesday’s seven-day rolling average is 7.6% and 14-day average is 6.9%.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb said jail medical officials expected to find additional COVID-19 positive inmates during the second round of testing this week. “We didn’t expect as many,” he said.

The inmates who tested positive this week “had been exposed” at the time of the last round of testing, but had not begun shedding the virus, the sheriff said. Another round of testing in the jail is expected next week.

The inmates testing positive continue to be isolated from other inmates. Whitcomb said jail medical staff remain confident in efforts to contain the outbreak. The housing of inmates and isolations will continue.

Corrections officers and other jail employees and road patrol deputies are all wearing N95 masks, Whitcomb said. There are about 108 inmates currently housed in the 150-bed capacity jail.

Wednesday’s coronavirus data from the Health Department showed 44 men and 39 women tested positive.

The southeast part of the county continued to lead in new cases and total positives. There were 36 new cases in this corner of the county, bringing the total to 933 or 59.1%.

The southwest part of the county had 27 new cases (including the jail), for a total of 247 cases or 15.6%. There were 11 new cases in the northeast for a total of 232 or 14.7% and nine in the northwest for a total of 167 or 10.6%.

Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins urged residents to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people who do not live in your household. Also, keep a social distance of six feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 1,304 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 1,099 residents have recovered from the virus and there have been 50 confirmed deaths. There were 916 residents in quarantine on Wednesday.

IN NEARBY PENNSYLVANIA, McKean County’s case count rose by 35 to 894. Elk County’s rose by 26 to 746. Potter County’s rose by 12 cases to 372, and Cameron County’s rose by five to 42.

Several more deaths were reported as of Wednesday as well, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Elk County has had nine deaths, Potter County has had seven, McKean County, five, and Cameron County is up to 2.