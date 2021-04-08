BELMONT — Eight more COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County as officials remember the other services offered to bolster public health in the county.

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to date to 3,150. Of the cases so far, 3,027 have resulted in recoveries, county officials said, with state officials reporting 82 deaths. Officials reported 912 tests were performed Wednesday.

There were 219 county residents in quarantine or isolation, with 11,345 such orders issued to date.

The two most-recent rapid testing clinics in the county have resulted in far fewer positive cases than previous attempts.

On March 31, a clinic of 23 tests reported one positive case, while a clinic on Wednesday of 21 tests indicated three tests. The number of positive tests peaked in January, when 53 positive tests were recorded at a clinic.

Another clinic for up to 50 people is set for April 14. For more information about COVID-19 or for those without internet access to register for a test, call the Allegany County Department of Health at 585-268-9250 press option #4 or email healthinfo@alleganyco.com.

State health officials reported Thursday morning that 12,435 county residents had received at least one vaccine dose — 26.8% of the population. Of those, 7.698 — or 16.6% of residents — have received a completed vaccine series.

Across the state, 7 million residents have received at least one dose, or 35.1% of the population. Of those, 4.6 million have received a completed series, or 22.3% of all New Yorkers.

OFFICIALS REPORTED that this week is Public Health Week. The event marks the contributions of the Department of Health in improving public health — beyond the work on COVID-19.

Public Health operations in the county include — but are not limited to — rabies testing and vaccinations, restaurant inspections, assisting new mothers and families of children with developmental delays and disabilities, inspecting public water supplies, education and testing for reproductive and sexual health programs, and lead testing for small children.

For more information on the services offered by the Department of Health, visit www.alleganyco.com/departments/health.

