ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo today announced that visitors from eight additional states will have to quarantine for 14 days.

The newly-added states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.

The governor said these states all have significant community spread of the coronavirus. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

"As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening," Cuomo said. "We've set metrics for community spread just as we've set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York's travel advisory."

The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are available at forward.ny.gov.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is as follows: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Today's statewide data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 891 (+38)

Patients Newly Admitted - 72 (+20)

Hospital Counties - 27

Number ICU - 217 (+1)

Number ICU that are intubated - 137 (+1)

Total Discharges - 70,487 (+52)

Deaths - 13

Total Deaths - 24,855