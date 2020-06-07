OLEAN — Cattaraugus County recorded its 73rd confirmed case of COVID-19 over the weekend. The county health department reported the active positive COVID-19 caseload was 10, as there are now 59 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

The latest case is a female resident from the southeast part of the county, who recently returned from several months vacationing in Florida. The health department said she has been asymptomatic (no fever, no cough or no body aches, etc.) and denied any contact with a known positive COVID-19 person.

She was tested for COVID-19 on June 4 and her test results on Saturday indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.

The health department over the weekend that it continues to ask residents to avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is communitywide spread of COVID-19.

“Otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk,” a release stated. “If travel is necessary, please wear a homemade cloth face mask while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people.

“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experience fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider (avoid going directly to an Urgent Care facility, or the Emergency Room before calling).”

In an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in the county, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register by calling 938-9119 or 938-2265.

No new cases were reported in Allegany County over the weekend; total cases since the pandemic remained at 52.

Three more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Potter County, Pa., over the weekend.

On Friday, the county reported two new cases, for a total of eight; Three additional cases reported Saturday, bringing the new total to 11, according to the data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

No other new cases were reported in McKean County, which remains steady at 13, while Elk County was at six and Cameron County at two.