OLEAN — A sixth Cattaraugus County resident has died from complications related to COVID-19, the county Health Department reported Friday.

The Health Department identified the victim as a 74-year-old woman from the southeast part of the county.

The woman “developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome her illness despite aggressive medical treatment,” the department said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to her family and the entire Cattaraugus County community.”

Meanwhile, the department was also notified Friday of the 216th county resident to test positive for the virus. Allegany County did not report any new cases on Friday.

The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was five as there were 206 residents who have recovered from COVID-19, the department said in a statement.

The latest case is a female resident of the southeast corner of the county, who has no significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She was recently hospitalized with fever and fatigue, the health department said.

Her COVID-19 test on Tuesday came back positive late Thursday. The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with and the places that she visited, the health department said.

The county has administered more than 32,000 COVID-19 tests. There were 78 residents in quarantine and another 78 in precautionary quarantines, mostly residents who traveled to what New York state considers high-risk states.

Anyone experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider.

Any resident interested in getting tested for COVID-19, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.

STATEWIDE, there were seven COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, pushing New York’s confirmed total to 25,446.

Of the 94,818 test results reported to the state on Thursday, 908, or 0.95%, were positive, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. There have been 453,755 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic.

In Western New York, the reported positive-test rate on Thursday was 1.1%, down from 1.9% on Wednesday. However, only the Mid-Hudson region (1.7%) had a higher postive-test rate.

“New Yorkers’ ability to stay vigilant and conscientious toward their fellow citizens is critical as we continue to battle COVID-19 throughout the state,” Cuomo said in a press release. “That mindset — that I wear a mask not just to protect myself, but to protect you as well — is what will get us through to the other side.”

