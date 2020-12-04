OLEAN — There were 64 new positive tests for COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County on Friday.

In the first five days of this week, 243 residents tested positive for COVID-19. At the end of the day Friday, the total of people who have tested positive stood at 1,342.

Three more residents died from COVID-19 this week — two on Tuesday and one on Thursday. Nineteen residents remain hospitalized.

Friday’s 64 new COVID-19 cases was a 6.2% seven-day rolling average positivity rate, down from 6.8% on Thursday when 62 new cases included 17 Cattaraugus County Jail inmates tested positive.

There are 418 active COVID-19 cases being followed by the county Health Department, 561 contacts of known COVID-19 positive persons and 28 travelers in quarantine.

Thirty-eight women and 25 men tested positive on Friday. Women represent about 55.5% of all those tested for COVID-19 in the county. There have been 140 healthcare workers who tested positive, about 10.4% of all those tested.

The southeast part of the county leads all others in the number of residents who have tested positive with a total of 819, or 61%, including 32 new cases Friday.

The northeast part of the county recorded 12 new cases for a total of 197, or 14.7%; followed by the southwest with six new cases for a total of 191, or 14.2% and the northwest, with 14 new cases for a total of 135, or 10.1%.

Sixty percent of those testing positive for COVID-17 have symptoms.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community, Watkins reminded residents to wear masks, keep a social distance and avoid crowds, indoors and outdoors.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has moved from the Allegany Fire Department to the InTandem Building on South Nine Mile Road in Allegany.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.

