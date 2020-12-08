OLEAN — There were 63 new positive COVID-19 test results for Cattaraugus County residents reported Tuesday, with the total since March nearing 1,500.

There are 25 county residents who were hospitalized on Tuesday, including 17 at Olean General Hospital — with four in the hospital’s ICU and 13 in the medical unit.

The new cases Tuesday involved 32 women and 31 men. Over the course of the pandemic, women have been 55.5% of the cases and men 45.5%

The largest number of positive tests were again from the southeast part of the county — 30. In nine months, 897 of the county’s 1,496 COVID-19 cases have been from the southeast corner of the county.

The southwest part of the county recorded 13 cases and the northeast and northwest sections had 10 cases each. The southwest has a total of 220 cases, the northeast total is 221 and northwest is 158.

The county has reported the deaths of 32 county residents from COVID-19. There are 992 individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus.

County Health Department staff are following 471 active cases. There are 618 individuals in quarantine as contacts of COVID-19 positive persons and 28 in travelers quarantine.

“We seem to be at the pinnacle of transmission within the community,” Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said. “Thirty to 60 cases a day seems to be the new norm.”

Requests for testing have gone up threefold and the number of individuals being identified as positive has gone up 40%, Watkins said.

“We were never getting these kinds of numbers” before this fall,” Watkins said. “I hope we’ll plateau soon.”

Tuesday’s positivity rate was 7.2%, down sharply from Monday’s 10.5%, with only 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average was 7.3% and he 14-day average was 6.9%

“It’s important for residents to take heed of public health measures and wear a mask and wash their hands often,” Watkins said.

He said the county is probably seeing the first cases of transmission from family gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Today’s cases don’t indicate a trend” or a cluster like last week, when 17 County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19, Watkins said.

The health department will test inmates who tested negative last week again, as well as any corrections officers or others, Watkins said.

The public health director said Olean General is in good shape in the event of a new surge of COVID0-19 patients. The hospital is also increasing its capacity by 25% at the direction of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

On Monday, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Lakewood, said he and his wife tested positive on Sunday for COVID-19 and are isolating at home.

While it’s unclear just how many state lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Oswego County, announced Nov. 9 he tested positive. The total could be as many as a dozen by now.

Borrello held a press conference Thursday in the former Little Valley School, where people wore masks until it was their time to speak.

Borrello’s staff said Monday that those attending the press conference on Thursday were not notified by contact tracers from Chautauqua County because it was beyond the two-day look-back time when the senator would have been contagious.

Watkins said he checked with the Chautauqua County Health Department regarding those attending the press conference in Little Valley, but was told it was outside the look-back date.

Asked about churches and COVID-19 protocols, Watkins said, when a complaint is received, health officials visit a pastor to review what is required.

“They are required to keep a list of weekly attendance” in case contact tracers come across a coronavirus link to the congregation, he said.

“We’re not getting a lot of complaints, but we do go out and remind the pastor if they are in violation,” Watkins said.

No churches have been cited yet.