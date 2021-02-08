OLEAN — A 61-year-old Cattaraugus County man died of COVID-19 complications on Monday, health officials announced.

The man, the 81st resident to die from COVID-19 since April 23, 2020, suffered respiratory failure.

His was the second death from the coronavirus in two days. On Sunday, an 87-year-old man died from COVID-19 complications.

There were 19 new positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, bringing the total to 3,963 cases. The health department is following 299 active cases, 442 in contact quarantine and 38 in travelers quarantine.

The daily positivity was 6.9%, while the seven-day rolling average is 4.8% and 14-day average is 4.4%.

Twenty residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.

The new cases Monday included 10 in the hard-hit southeast corner of the county, where have been 2,279 cases, 57.5% of the total.

There were also five new cases in the southwest for a total of 617, three in the northwest for 617 cases and one in the northeast for 621 cases.

Eleven of the new cases were women, who now total 2,156 cases or 54.4%, and eight new cases were men, who now total1,807.

Health officials in the five Western New York counties issued an advisory about out-of-state travel next week during vacation by school staff or families.

Watkins said staff who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 90 days will still have to quarantine for 10 days.

In going to another non-contiguous state, a person could possibly be re-infected, Watkins said. “We don’t know.”

In New York state, if a resident tests positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days and come in contact with a COVID-positive individual, they don’t have to quarantine.

“The CDC said reinfection is very rare,” Watkins said. “The state has a different perspective about travelers.”

Even if a person who travels to another state has received both vaccination doses, Watkins said, they will be required to quarantine or they must take a COVID-19 test prior to leaving that state and quarantine for three days after they return to New York then test negative on a COVID-19 test on the fourth day.

“Vacation breaks in other parts of the country also mean travelers could arrive for visits in Western New York,” Watkins said.

“For those arriving for visits, our departments advise visitors to heed the New York state travel advisory and take other public health measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, staying home when sick and avoiding gatherings,” Watkins said.