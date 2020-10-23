In by far the deadliest period of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area, six deaths in a Houghton nursing home were reported Thursday, while a 16th Cattaraugus County death was also reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report to our residents and community that six additional deaths were reported associated with this facility,” the Allegany County Department of Health said in a press statement late Thursday.

The six deaths in the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center are in addition to two deaths reported Oct. 14, the department stated, “and our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the affected families.”

The deaths push Allegany County’s total to nine — the first death occurred last spring.

In an update of the number of COVID-19 infections in the Houghton facility, the health department said there are a total of 38 residents and eight staff members who are positive for the virus.

On Oct. 14, county health officials reported that an 86-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man had died due to complications from the virus, with 27 residents and three staff members testing positive for the disease.

“The Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has been very cooperative in helping us identify and trace contacts to the additional positive cases,” the health department said in its statement. “They also continue to assist the New York Department of Health,” which oversees all COVID-19 cases in healthcare facilities throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Allegany County health officials also reported that 25 residents of Manor Hills Assisted Living, of Bolivar Road, Wellsville, along with three staff members, are positive for COVID-19.

“(Manor Hills) continues to cooperate with our office in order to keep the community safe as we contact trace COVID-19 positive employees at this facility,” the department press release stated.

The county department continues to identify, notify and monitor all identified contacts of the cases involving the two nursing facilities. Identified contacts to any of the cases will be notified by phone, and given information on quarantine, symptoms to look for and procedures that must be followed for the health of all involved.

IN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, a 52-year-old man was the 16th county resident to succumb to complications due to COVID-19.

The man suffered respiratory failure, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said Thursday evening. “He was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment.”

Three more women — two of them healthcare workers — and two men were reported Thursday as having tested positive for COVID-19. The five positive tests continue a decline from Monday, when 17 new cases were reported, and seven were reported on Wednesday. The county had a record of 18 new COVID-19 cases one day earlier this month.

Thursday’s new cases brings to 387 the number of county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March.

The two women healthcare workers who tested positive on Thursday were both from the southeast part of the county, as was one of the men. Another woman and the other man were from the northeast part of the county.

All had direct contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19 and all were asymptomatic, Watkins said.

As of Thursday, there were 223 residents under mandatory quarantine and 30 in precautionary quarantine. Three hundred Cattaraugus County have recovered from COVID-19; there were 71 active cases as of Thursday. There have been 38,389 tests administered in the county.

The southeast part of the county has been hardest hit by COVID-19, with 234 cases and 10 deaths. The southwest part of the county has recorded 66 cases and four deaths. The northeast part of the county has had 57 cases and one death and the northwest part has 30 cases and one death.

County health officials will continue to offer free expanded rapid COVID-19 testing through Saturday whether or not people have symptoms. An appointment is required, however.

Go to www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-2265 or (716) 938-9119 to schedule an appointment.

The drive-through rapid-testing site is at the Allegany Fire Department, 186 W. Main St. The entrance to the testing site is from First Street, across from Dollar General. Walk-ins will not be accepted.