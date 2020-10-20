WELLSVILLE — Manor Hills assisted living facility is the latest care home in Allegany County to report cases of COVID-19 among its residents.

Meanwhile, county officials report 13 new cases of the disease overnight.

“We want to inform you that we have received confirmation that 5 residents at Manor Hills have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” said a release signed by administrator Miranda Phelps and President Joe Tripodi on Monday. “Currently no employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Resident safety is our top priority.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps," the release stated. "Deep cleaning and sanitization are on-going procedures.

“At this time, it has been contained to one unit. We are not permitting visitors per the direction of the state health department,” officials added. We have kept in close contact with all family members regarding the positive cases and our plan of care.”

The cases appear to be linked to a resident, as no staff have tested positive.

“We have traced it and know the source of the original case,” officials posted in the comment section of the post. “Our residents are able to go out for (appointments), etc. Remember this is assisted living.”

No deaths have been reported.

According to the state Department of Health, the 137-bed adult care facility has lower than average rates of complaints and violations. The only violation during five inspections since 2016 was reported in 2017, an annual financial statement reporting citation.

The news comes less than a week after 30 cases were reported at the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where on Wednesday 27 residents and three staff were reported as testing positive.

ALLEGANY COUNTY health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 245.

The number of active cases also rose to 74, up from 68 on Monday. Seven recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 168. To date, three county residents have died of the disease.

Eight more individuals are in quarantine or isolation compared to Monday, with 324 now being monitored. To date, 2,180 quarantines or isolations have been observed, with 1,856 releases reported.

Another 1,080 precautionary travel quarantines have also been reported, with 17 new quarantines reported since Monday.

Officials also reported 806 antibody tests have been given, up 31 overnight. Of all the tests, 43 were positive, an increase of five Tuesday.

THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health, will be providing free COVID-19 rapid testing in Allegany County this week.

Those interested in the testing must make an appointment by calling (585) 268-9250. Information about the location and times for the drive-up site will be given when you call to make an appointment. Bring a photo ID.

Those being tested will remain in their vehicle. Do not bring other individuals in the car who are not getting tested. Be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after the test, if you or a family member tests positive for COVID-19.