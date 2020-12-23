OLEAN — There were 43 new positive COVID-19 test results for Cattaraugus County residents on Wednesday.

The new tests pushed the total number of COVID-19 positive residents to 2,151. There have been 38 deaths from COVID-19.

Cattaraugus County currently has 38 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The positivity rate for Wednesday’s test results was 6.8%; the seven-day rolling average was down from 7.1% on Tuesday.

Wednesday featured 24 new coronavirus cases from the southeast part of the county, the “hotspot” with a total of 1,238 cases or 57.6% of the total cases in the county.

There were five new cases in the southwest part of the county, which has reported 345 cases, or 16% of the total; 11 new cases in the northeast for a total of 316 or 15.2% and three new cases in the northwest, where there is a total of 238 cases, or 11.2%.

Twenty-three of the new cases involved men, bringing the total to 967, or 45%, while 20 new cases were women for a total of 1,184, or 55%.

Health officials are bracing for a post Christmas surge of COVID-19 cases, similar to what happened after Thanksgiving. Residents are asked to refrain from large family gatherings that involve people from outside your household to try and slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director for the county, urged residents to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people during the holiday who do not live in your household.

Also, he said, keep a social distance of 6 feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, health officials reported 33 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 1,681 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 1,457 recoveries from the virus, while 52 resident shave died as a result of COVID-19. There were 816 Allegany County residents in quarantine on Wednesday.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate in testing for the virus was 9.2% in the latest figure posted by the New York state Department of Health.

IN NEARBY PENNSYLVANIA, More than 100 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Elk County’s virus case count jumped by 76 cases to 1,207, while McKean County had 15 more cases for 1,398 total, as well as one new death from COVID-19, for a total of 14.

Potter County had six more cases for 505 total and Cameron County had four additional cases for 125 total.