OLEAN — There were 43 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department, while Allegany County reported only six new cases.

The total number of Cattaraugus County residents who have contracted COVID-19 is 2,339, with 45 deaths. Thirty-seven residents were hospitalized Monday with the coronavirus.

Monday’s positivity rate was 18.5%, one of the highest daily rates the county has experienced. That means 18.5% of those tested were positive for COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average is 8.3% and the 14-day average is 7.5%.

Health Department staff are following 480 active cases, 873 quarantined contacts of a positive COVID-19 person and 104 quarantined travelers. There have been 1,814 residents who have recovered.

Monday’s results showed 22 residents of the southeast part of the county testing positive for COVID-19 for a total of 1,335 people or 57.1% of all cases.

The northwest part of the county had three new cases for a total of 261; the northeast had eight new cases for a total of 368 and the southwest had 10 new cases for a total of 375.

Twenty-three of the new cases were females for a total of 1,278 cases or 54.6% and 20 new cases involving men for a total of 1,061.

Residents are asked to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people during the holiday who do not live in your household.

Keep a social distance of 6 feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

In Allegany County, the six new cases reported in one day was the fewest in several weeks.

With 1,775 cases having been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,569 county residents have recovered and there have been 53 reported deaths.

As of Monday, there were 153 active COVID-19 cases in Allegany County. There were 796 residents in quarantine, down from 819 reported on Sunday.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate in testing for the virus was 10%, according to the state Department of Health’s posting on Monday.

Of the 53 deaths reported in Allegany, by far the youngest has been a 35-year-old man. Regarding all other deaths, known ages have ranged from a 69-year-old man to a 100-year-old man and a 100-year-old woman.

There have been six deceased residents whose ages were not reported to the Allegany County Department of Health.

In nearby Pennsylvania, McKean County had 16 new cases for a total of 1,576; Elk County had 14 new cases for a total of 1,313; Cameron had 135 total cases, up one from the weekend; and Potter County reports 559 total cases, one more than Monday’s total.