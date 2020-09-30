Four more Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total of cases to 231, while Allegany County reported six new cases.

One of the Cattaraugus County residents was an asymptomatic healthcare worker who was tested as part of her job requirement at a local nursing home or assisted living facility.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 16 Wednesday as there were 209 residents who have recovered from COVID-19, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said.

Six county residents have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 129 residents in quarantine and another 65 in precautionary quarantine, mostly residents returning from states with high rates of coronavirus. Almost 33,000 tests have been administered in the county.

The 228th confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast part of the county, who has no significant travel history. He denies being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person but was recently hospitalized with fever and shortness of breath. He was given a rapid test for COVID-19 on Tuesday and his test results indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The 229th confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast part of the county, who has no significant travel history. He denies being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person but was recently hospitalized with cough, nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath. He was given a test for COVID-19 on Tuesday and his test results on Wednesday indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The 230th confirmed case is a female who lives in the southeast part of the county with no significant travel history. She is a direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person but reported no symptoms. She was given a rapid test for COVID-19 on Wednesday and her test results indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The 231st confirmed case is a female who lives in the southeast part of the county and who has no significant travel history. She is a healthcare worker who reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed cough and fever.

She was given a rapid test for COVID-19 on Wednesday as part of the requirement of the facility to test employees weekly, and her test results indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited, Watkins said.

In Allegany County, which has reported 122 total cases after increasing by six, has seen 104 residents recover and, as of Wednesday afternoon, there had been one confirmed death of a county resident.

Allegany County health officials do not release as much detailed information regarding new cases of COVID-19 as the Cattaraugus County Health Department does.

There were 269 Allegany County residents in quarantined/isolation and there have been 937 in precautionary quarantine after travel to high-risk states.