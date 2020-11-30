OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s positive COVID-19 tests increased to 1,138 on Monday, with the southeast part of the county continuing to lead in coronavirus cases.

Twenty-two of the 37 cases reported on Monday were from the southeast, which leads the county with 723 cases, nearly two-thirds of the total. Six others were from the northwest, five were from the northeast and four from the southwest.

There were 22 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, including 17 at Olean General Hospital. There were 339 active cases in the county, 531 on contact quarantine and 27 in travelers quarantine. Health officials list 772 people as having recovered.

Monday’s positive rate was 6.7%, while the seven-day rolling average is 6.5% positive and the 14-day rolling average is 6.8%.

Dr. Kevin Watkins, the county’s public health director, was concerned last week that parts of Cattaraugus County were heading toward a yellow zone designation because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

More from this section Olean General doesn't expect Erie County patients in latest COVID-19 surge

In his daily COVID-19 update, the governor did not add more restrictions to the region, with the exception of suspending elective surgery in neighboring Erie County, which is also facing a surge in cases.

Of the 37 county residents testing positive on Monday, 16 were men and 21 were women. Since testing began in March, 56.5% of those testing positive were women. There were 135 healthcare workers who tested positive, 11.9% of the total.

Watkins advised residents to wear face masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, to maintain a social distance and wash their hands frequently.

Any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.