OLEAN — There were 37 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department. That brings the total to 3,875 cases.

The health department is following 345 active COVID-19 cases, 522 people in contact quarantine and 37 in travelers quarantine.

There are 39 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 37 new cases include 16 in the southeast corner of the county for a total of 2,231, or 57.6%. The northwest part of the county had seven new cases for a total of 437, the northeast had 12 new cases for 605 and the southwest had two new cases for 602.

Twenty of the new cases were men for a total of 1,765 and 17 were women for a total of 2,110, or 54.5%.

According to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the daily positivity test rate was 4.5%, the seven-day rolling average was 4% and 14-day average was 4.8%, which are all trending downward.

In Allegany County, there were 21 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s total to 2,685. There have been 2,512 recoveries and 54 deaths reported by the county Department of Health.

There were 519 residents in quarantine, while the county’s seven-day rolling average of positivity in testing for the virus was 3.1% for the second straight day.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)