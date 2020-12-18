OLEAN — A 36th Cattaraugus County resident has died of complications from COVID-19.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department said a 76-year-old man died on Friday of a cardiac event from COVID-19 complications despite aggressive medical treatment.

Also Friday, 25 more positive coronavirus test results were received by county residents, according to the health department. Thirty-four residents remain hospitalized.

There are now 1,988 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 1,291 who have recovered.

The health department is following 660 active cases, another 897 people who are quarantined contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, plus 39 people in travelers’ quarantine.

The 25 new cases represented a 6.9% positivity rate in the seven-day rolling average. That is down from 7.3% rate on Thursday and may be an indication that the Thanksgiving surge is waning.

There are now 903 men or 45.4% of the total and 1,085 women or 54.6% who have contracted COVID-19 in the county. Nearly 70,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county since March.

Eleven of the new cases involved residents of the southeastern part of the county where 1,152, or 58% of the infections have occurred.

Twenty-three, of the deaths, or nearly three-quarters of the total have involved residents of the southeastern part of the county.

There were nine new cases in the northeast for a total of 301, four in the northwest for 222 and one in the southwest for 313.

Six of the deaths were residents from the northwestern part of the county, five deaths have been from the southwest including three members of one family, and two of the deaths were residents from the northeast.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, there were 37 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, pushing the county’s total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,554.

There were 824 residents in quarantine as of Friday, as the county’s seven-day average of positivity in testing was 7.8% as of Thursday.