OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Allegany County reported the first coronavirus death since December.

The total of Cattaraugus County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March 2020 is now 3,838.

There have been 78 deaths since April 23, with January and December being the deadliest months, with 27 and 20 deaths, respectively.

The daily positivity Wednesday was 4.3%, while the seven-day rolling average was 3.8% and 14-day average was 4.9%. All are trending downward, according to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.

There were 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday — including 13 in Olean General Hospital, two in the Bradford Regional Medical Center and others in several Buffalo-area hospitals.

Health department staff are following 350 active cases, 461 people who are in contact quarantine and 51 in travelers quarantine.

The 32 new cases Wednesday brought the number of cases in the southeast part of the county to 2,215, which is the hardest hit section of the county with 57.7% of all cases.

Other areas totals are 430 in the northwest, 593 in the northeast and 600 in the southwest.

There are now a total of 1,745 men and 2,093 women in the county who have tested positive for the coronavirus. They represent about 4% of the more than 95,000 tests that have been administered.

In Allegany County, the deceased resident was a 75-year-old man who developed complications due to COVID-19 and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the gentleman’s family,” the county Department of Health stated in a press update.

In addition to the death, which increased the county’s confirmed total to 54, there were also 20 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday.

With 2,664 total cases confirmed, there have been 2,493 recoveries. There were 117 active cases as of Wednesday, with 532 county residents in quarantine, an increase of 27 over Tuesday’s report.

The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was listed at 3.1% by the state Department of Health, down slightly from the 3.2% reported Tuesday.

Statewide, another 160 people died due to the virus on Tuesday, bringing New York’s death toll to 35,631.

The number of people in New York hospitalized due to the coronavirus Tuesday was 8,082, up 15. Hospitalizations have generally been trending down since reaching over 9,000 in January. There were 1,522 people in intensive care units, up 19, and 1,003 were intubated, down one.

The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in New York fell to 4.68% on Tuesday, down from 5.47% on Monday.

The statewide, seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus also fell to 4.86% Tuesday, down from 5.09%.

In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing also dropped below 5%, to 4.96%.