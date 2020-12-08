OLEAN — Thirty-two new positive COVID-19 tests were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Monday.

It brings to 1,433 the number of county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March.

Monday’s positivity rate of 10.5% was among the highest experienced by Cattaraugus County. Twenty-three residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

That compares to Friday’s positivity rate which was 5.6%, almost half Monday’s rate. The seven-day rolling average rate is 7.1% and the 14-day average is 6.8%.

The Health Department is following 451 active COVID-19 cases, contacting them twice a day to check on their symptoms.

Another 618 contacts who are in quarantine are also contacted daily, as are 28 residents in traveler’s quarantine.

The new COVID-19 cases announced Monday included 21 women and 11 men. Nine new cases each were from the southeast, southwest and northeast parts of the county and five were from the northwest.

Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins urged residents to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people who do not live in your household. Also, keep a social distance of six feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.