BELMONT — Vaccination clinics for those now eligible for the COVID-19 inoculation have been set as the county’s disease count rose by 30 on Thursday.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the 30 new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases to 2,051. Of those, 191 are active, 1,807 have resulted in recoveries, and 53 have resulted in death. The percent of positive tests of all reported on Wednesday was 12.2%, with a seven-day average of 11.3%.

There are 718 active quarantine or isolation orders, officials reported, with 7,170 having expired since March. COVID-19 antibodies tests have been given 955 times, with 63 positives reported.

THE DEPARTMENT has opened several COVID-19 vaccination clinics to facilitate distribution of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those categorized in New York State’s phase 1-A priority group, officials reported Thursday.

The department will hold Point of Distribution clinics at the County Office Building, 7 Court St., Belmont. Vaccinations are available by appointment only following the online links for each specific day.

Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ACDOH0108

Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ACDOH0111

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ACDOH0113

These clinics are only open for individuals that are in priority group 1-A. A limited number of vaccinations will be available at each clinic. The Allegany County Department of Health only has 200 doses available for this group at this time.

To determine if you fall in priority group 1-A, go to the following link to determine your eligibility:

https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/. Click on “Am I eligible” and complete the form. Upon submission it will advise if you are eligible or not. Clinic attendees are asked to print out the page that tells you if you are eligible and bring it with them to the clinic.

Phase 1-A recipients include: healthcare personnel (i.e. paid and unpaid personnel working in a healthcare setting), first responders in medical roles such as emergency medical services providers, medical examiners and coroners, funeral workers, ambulatory care providers, and persons living in and working in long term care facilities including congregate settings overseen by Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, Office of Mental Health, and Office of Addiction Service and Support. Others in 1-A include: private medical practices, hospital-affiliated medical practices, public health clinics, specialty medical practices, dental practices, dialysis workers, diagnostic and treatment centers, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, phlebotomists, behavioral health workers and student health workers.

If it’s not your turn, we will put out information when the phases change. If you have trouble registering online, call (585) 268-9250.

