Cattaraugus County on Sunday reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing its total to 306, while Allegany County reported six new cases to push its total to 164.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department said its active positive COVID-19 caseload was 66 on Sunday as there were 229 residents who have recovered from COVID-19. There have been 11 deaths.

The three new cases, according to county health officials, are all female and all three live in the southeast quadrant of the county, which includes the Olean area. The vast majority of the county's new cases in the recent surge of COVID infection have been in the southeast part of the county.

Two of the residents newly confirmed to have the coronavirus reported no travel — one reported no known contact with anyone positive for COVID-19, while the other reported contact with a resident who was positive for the virus.

The third new positive resident is a healthcare worker who reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person.

The department has begun thorough contact tracing investigations for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.

In Allegany County, there were reportedly 30 active COVID-19 cases as 133 residents have recovered since the onset of the pandemic. There has been one death in the county sue to COVID-19.

As of Sunday there were 307 Allegany County residents under quarantine/isolation.

Cattaraugus County health officials reiterated that if any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider (avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or the emergency room before calling).

Any resident can register for a test with the county or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

Meanwhile, Western New York had the highest positivity rate (1.4% for the second straight day) in testing for the coronavirus than any other region in New York state.

Even the Mid-Hudson region, home to hot spots that were seeing the highest rates of infection in the state, was down to 1.1% on Saturday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported Sunday that the state has conducted 12 million COVID-19 tests. In "red zone" focus areas, the positivity rate for test results reported Saturday was 5.74% and 6.13% for the past week. These "red zone" focus areas are home to 2.8% of the state's population, yet have had 17.6% of all positive cases reported this past week in the state.

Cuomo said New York's positivity rate without the red zone focus areas included was 0.84% Saturday and the state's overall positivity rate, with red zone focus areas included, dropped to 0.96% — under 1% for the first time since Sept. 24.

"We're dealing with a very specific situation, which is the clusters," Cuomo said in a press release. "Overall, the state is doing very well. We have a sophisticated testing mechanism where we take, now, more tests per day than most states take per week."

The governor said this allows state health officials to do "a very granular analysis.. ... Because we test as much as we do, and because we have such an ability to target, we then see clusters and we can track cases in very small clusters."

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the state's confirmed total to 25,574.

There were 820 (-6) patients hospitalized on Saturday, with 111 patients newly admitted. There were 186 (+7) patients in ICUs, with 84 ICU patients intubated, up three from Friday.