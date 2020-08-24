LITTLE VALLEY — Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cattaraugus County on Monday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that a spike in cases in Western New York indicates a “caution flag” for the region.

To date, 149 cases have been reported in Cattaraugus County, said Dr. Kevin Watkins, head of the county health department. Of those, 12 are active. Four deaths have been reported.

The new cases include:

A male resident in the southwest corner of the county who denies any significant travel history or direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He developed fever, chills, body aches and headaches. He was tested Friday and results received Sunday indicated that he was positive for the virus.

A male resident of the northwest quadrant of the county, who is a healthcare worker who was in direct contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19. He recently developed congestion, fatigue and loss of smell, and was tested Friday for the disease.

A female resident in the southeast quadrant of the county, who works in a healthcare facility and reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She has been asymptomatic (no fever, no cough, no body aches) for the most part, having been tested Friday.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that the patients have been in contact with and the places they have visited.

“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider,” Watkins said, adding those who need to go to an urgent care or emergency room should call in advance. “Finally, in an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 716-938-9119 or 716-938-2265.”

THE GOVERNOR noted that an increase in hot spots in the region have drawn the attention of health officials.

“Western New York we have a caution flag and we’re focusing on it and trying to understand exactly what is happening,” Cuomo said during a press conference Monday. “The number of positive tests is somewhat escalated. Not a cause for serious concern, but it is a caution flag and we’re looking at it.

Cuomo noted that several clusters of cases have been reported in the region, including at a steel plant in Erie County, a food processing factory, two nursing homes, and seasonal laborers coming into the area to help with farm harvests.

Across the Western New York region, 29 cases were reported Monday, almost all in Erie County. To date, 11,628 cases have been reported, with more than 9,000 in Erie County. No new cases were reported in Allegany or Chautauqua counties on Monday.

“But, we do more testing in New York than any other state, so we can identify when you start to see an increase, a ‘cluster’ as we call it,” the governor added, noting the importance of testing and contact tracing. “That’s very important, so you can then attack that cluster and you can stop the spread at that cluster.”