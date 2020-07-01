BELMONT — Three more Allegany County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, one of the highest daily increases reported to date.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the total number of confirmed cases in the county rose to 65 on Wednesday, after remaining at 62 for almost a week.

To date, 61 of the cases — all but the three announced Wednesday — had recovered, while one death was reported at the end of March.

There have been 945 quarantines or isolations, with 89 still remaining isolated.

In addition, 13 precautionary travel quarantines were reported. In recent weeks, officials have reported that most — if not all — new cases in the county have been those traveling to states with rising case counts, including Florida.

On June 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered that anyone traveling to New York from states with rising COVID-19 case counts must self-isolate for 14 days upon entry to the state. Individuals who just traveled through those states are exempt, as are those entering the state for business.

Currently 16 states are on the list. Those who have traveled to such states are asked to contact the health department at (585) 268-9250.

Allegany County, as part of Western New York, is in Phase 4 of the New York Forward reopening plan. For more information, visit www.forward.ny.gov or www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.

