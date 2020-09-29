OLEAN — Three more Cattaraugus County received positive COVID-19 test results on Tuesday, while two new cases were reported in Allegany County.

Cattaraugus County has recorded 227 cases since March.

One of the positive tests was from a female student at Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus.

It is the third JCC student at the Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean to test positive for COVID-19, the campus' executive director, Paula Snyder, told the Olean Times Herald.

Due to HIPAA restrictions, she declined to say whether the latest student to test positive was taking in-person classes, all remote or hybrid instruction.

County health department contact tracers are checking when the last time she was on campus, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said.

The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 12 Tuesday, as there were 209 residents recovered from COVID-19, Watkins said.

Two residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in Buffalo and one in Rochester, where the patient is on a ventilator. Six Cattaraugus County residents have died from COVID-19.

Watkins said the 225th confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast corner of the county, who has recently traveled to North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania. He denies being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person but recently developed fever, running nose, headaches and muscle aches. He was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday and his test result Tuesday indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The 226th confirmed case is a male resident of the southwest corner of the county, who has no significant travel history. He denies being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and he was given a rapid test for COVID-19 on Monday as part of the requirement to undergo a surgical procedure and his test result indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The 227th confirmed case is the JCC student, who lives in the southeast part of the county and who has no significant travel history. She denies being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person but recently developed a sore throat, headaches and muscle aches, Watkins said. She was tested for COVID-19 on Friday and her test result Monday indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited, Watkins said.

Watkins said the county transferred three other positive COVID-19 test results to other counties on Tuesday. The positive cases involved former residents who now live in other counties, he explained.

For example, some of the test results drop into the county’s COVID-19 box by accident. Other times it is a former resident, or a student from her attending college in another jurisdiction. It’s the responsibility of the other counties because that is where the individuals are currently located, Watkins said.

In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.

In Allegany County, with the two new cases reported Tuesday, there have been 116 total cases, with 102 residents recovered and one death.

There were 241 residents in quarantine/isolation on Tuesday, with 921 residents in precautionary travel quarantines to date.