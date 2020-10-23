OLEAN — Three of the COVID-19 deaths of Cattaraugus County residents this month have involved a local assisted living facility.

Three residents of Absolut of Allegany, who had been transferred to another facility after contracting the coronavirus, have died, said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins.

The assisted living facility was among several “microclusters” of COVID-19 that have picked up over the past month.

Twenty Alsolut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as have 17 healthcare workers. There are currently 23 residents and employees with “active” cases, who are under isolation or quarantine.

“Most residents have been transferred to another facility located in Erie County,” Watkins said. Residents initially were isolated within the facility.

The three Absolut residents were not at the facility when they died, Watkins said.

A smaller microcluster of positive COVID-19 cases was detected at the Field of Dreams assisted living facility in Allegany, Watkins said.

There are four active cases associated with Field of Dreams, along with two healthcare workers, Watkins said. No COVID-19 deaths have been attributed to Field of Dreams.

Coronavirus testing of nursing home and assisted living facilities is conducted weekly. With evidence of a microcluster among staff, residents are required to be tested. Those who test positive for COVID-19 are isolated and transferred to a hospital or other facility for treatment.

It has taken a lot of time to conduct contact tracing of known contacts, Watkins said.

Watkins said the county nursing homes in Olean and Machias had not recorded any COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidelines for what should be considered close contacts. The old CDC guidelines considered 15 consecutive minutes within 6 feet of someone who is a known COVID-19 positive as the threshold for exposure from schools to businesses to restaurants.

Watkins said the new guidelines will have contact tracers looking at 15 minutes of cumulative exposure and not necessarily 15 consecutive minutes, as is the case now.

The county Health Department announces new COVID-19 positive tests results by section of the county, not their town or city of residence.

The southeastern part of the county which includes the Olean area has had the greatest number of COVID-19 cases, 234 and 10 deaths as of Thursday, according to the county’s coronavirus case tracker.

The southwestern part of the county has had 66 cases and four deaths, the northeast part 57 cases and 1 death, and the northwest part, 30 cases and 1 death.There were nine new positive COVID-19 tests reported by the county Health Department on Friday. That brings to 396 the number of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus since Match.

There were five men and four women, three of whom were healthcare workers.

Four of the men were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic. Three of the men reported they were not in contact with a COVID-positive person and two had contact. Three of the men were from the southeast part of the county and one each from the northeast and northwest.

The female healthcare workers were from the northeast, southeast and southwest parts of the county. The other woman was from the southeast part of the county. One of the female healthcare worker reported no contact with a known COVID person, but all three other women were a known contact to a COVID-positive person.

Two of the female healthcare workers were asymptomatic and the other had symptoms. The fourth woman also had symptoms.

The Health Department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.

“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provide,” Watkins said.

“In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” he said. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.”

In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 716-938-9119 or 716- 938-2265.

IN NEW YORK, of people hospitalized because of the coronavirus has climbed back over 1,000, officials said Friday, a figure that has increased in the last month but is still far below the peak level of the spring.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were 1,023 hospitalizations around the state as of Thursday.

That’s more than double the number that were hospitalized month ago, and the first time since late June that the state has seen that many in hospitals with the virus. At the pandemic’s peak in April, nearly 19,000 people were hospitalized.

As is happening around the country to different degrees, New York is seeing an uptick in virus cases as more places like schools and businesses have been opening up.

Statewide, 1,637 people tested positive with the virus on Thursday, on par with where levels have been for the month. Eleven New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 25,705.

In Western New York, the positivity rate in testing Thursday was 1.4%, down slightly from 1.5% on Wednesday.