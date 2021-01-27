OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported Wednesday the deaths of three woman from COVID-19 complications.

The women were aged 47, 80 and 81, respectively. All died of respiratory failure. There have now been 74 county residents who have died of COVID-19 since the first death was reported on April 23, 2020.

Forty-seven residents remain hospitalized for COVID-19.

The county also reported another 30 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus to 3,672.

There are now 403 active cases being followed by health department staff along with 573 in contact quarantine and 58 in travelers’ quarantine.

The number of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to 2,141 in the hardest-hit southeast corner of the county, to 559 in the southwest, 576 in the northeast and 376 in the northwest.

There were 19 women diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 1992, and 11 men for a total of 1,680.

The daily positivity rate on Wednesday was 5%, the seven-day rolling average was 6.1% and 14-day average was 6.2%. All are continuing a downward trend.

To find testing location go online to:

https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you

The county has set up a COVID-19 vaccine hotline/call center, (716) 701-3777 that will take calls and add people to a wait list and assist residents who do not have a computer to complete the registration forms.

Statewide, there were another 170 deaths reported Tuesday, increasing the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 34,579. In testing on Tuesday, 11,028 New Yorkers were positive (a total of 202,661 were tested), for 5.44%.

Hospitalizations dropped again Tuesday, down 60 to 8,771, while there was a slight uptick (14) in the number of patients in ICUs across the state, 1,558 and an increase (21) of patients with intubation, 1,027.

In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 5.54% on Tuesday — that figure remained consistent with the last few days.