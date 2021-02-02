OLEAN — There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cattaraugus County on Tuesday, while Allegany County reported 12.

The total number of residents in Cattaraugus County diagnosed with the coronavirus stood at 3,805. There have been 78 deaths since April 23 — including 27 in January. Meanwhile, Allegany County has not recorded a new death due to the coronavirus since December.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department is now following 390 active cases, 470 who are in contact quarantine and 48 in travelers quarantine.

Tuesday’s seven-day rolling average was 3.9%, a number that continues to trend downward, according to a health department spokesman.

Tuesday’s 28 new cases brought to 2,199 the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the southeast corner of the county, which has been hardest hit since the beginning of the pandemic. The southeast has reported 57.8% of all cases in the county.

The northwest part of the county now has 422 residents who have tested positive, with 588 in the northeast part of the county and 595 in the southwest part of the county.

There was no new word from the health department about the local availability of COVID-19 vaccine.

The county health department’s website: cattco.org/coronavirus advises residents with vaccine questions to call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center at (716) 701-3777.

There is also a button for COVID-19 testing which directs residents to call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265 for non-emergency questions.

In Allegany County, the health department announced it will conduct a COVID-19 vaccine clinic only for essential workers in the state’s 1-B classification 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the County Office Building located at 7 Court St., Belmont.

The link to register will be posted on the www.alleganyco.com website at 5 p.m. Wednesday. There are less than 100 appointment slots available.

The 12 new COVID-19 cases reported by Allegany County Tuesday increased the total accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,644. There were 99 active cases Tuesday, as there have been 2,492 recoveries and 53 deaths.

There were 505 Allegany County residents in quarantine Tuesday — that’s down from 525 on Monday and 661 reported on Saturday.

The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was listed at 3.2% on the state Department of Health’s website as the figure continued to trend down. It was 3.4% on Monday, 3.7% on Sunday and 3.8% on Saturday.

The Allegany County Department of Health also said Tuesday that it is moving into COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the second dose while still providing a first dose to those in Phase 1-B with available vaccine. Therefore, it will not be offering rapid-testing clinics for the time being.

“The ACDOH will announce our plans for continuing rapid COVID-19 testing in Allegany County soon,” the department said in a statement.

Statewide, the positivity rate over seven days of testing is 4.95% — the figure dropped below 5% for the first time since Dec. 6.

However, there were another 146 COVID-19 deaths in New York state on Monday, increasing the total reported by the state to 35,466.

Patient hospitalizations also increased somewhat, up 64 to 8,067 across the state, with 748 newly admitted on Monday. There was a slight increase (3) in patients in ICUs, with an increase of 17 patients in ICUs retiring intubation.

Western New York’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus fell again Monday to 5.01%. It was 5.13% Sunday and 5.17% the day before that.

