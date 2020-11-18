BELMONT — Allegany County has the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state, as county health officials reported 28 new cases on Wednesday.

According to the state Department of Health, Allegany County has a positivity rate of 8.8% — of every 1,000 tests given, 88 have been positive — over the past seven days. That rate is the highest in the state.

Positivity rate is one of the factors used by the state to implement microcluster restrictions.

Under guidelines from the governor’s office, Tier 4 areas, including Allegany County, will start to see a yellow precautionary zone established if the area has seven-day rolling average positivity above 4% for 10 days and the area has 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average.

If implemented — as they have been in Erie County and neighboring Steuben County — non-residential gatherings would be capped at 25 people, houses of worship would be limited to 50% capacity, restaurants would be required to limit parties to four customers and close by 10 p.m., and schools would be required to test 20% of in-person students and faculty every week.

On Tuesday, 302 tests were given, with 25 coming back positive — 8.3%.

ON WEDNESDAY, the Allegany County Health Department reported that, with 28 new cases, there have now been 754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those, 201 are active cases. Eleven new recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 526. To date, the deaths of 27 county residents have been attributed to COVID-19.

To date, 4,055 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 111 new orders issued Wednesday. The number released from quarantine or isolation increased by 38 to 3,100. Those remaining in quarantine or isolation rose by 73 to 955.

No new antibody testing was reported Wednesday, and two precautionary travel quarantines were reported.

County health officials stressed that if your life or someone else is in imminent danger, call 911. If you are in crisis and need immediate help, please contact the following resources:

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline:

844-863-9314

Allegany County Crisis Hotline: 888-448-3367

Allegany County Community Services: 585-593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255)

NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741

Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: 822-273-8255 (Press 1)

For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call the health department at (585) 268-9250, email healthinfo@alleganyco.com or visit www.alleganyco.com.