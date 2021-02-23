OLEAN — There were 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cattaraugus County on Tuesday, while only eight were reported in Allegany County.
Cattaraugus County’s new cases bring the total number of people in the county who contracted the novel coronavirus in the past 12 months to 4,275.
The daily positivity Tuesday was 4.7%, the seven-day rolling average was 3.2%, and the 14-day average was 3.7%.
The health department reported its staff was following 200 active cases, 675 in contact quarantine and 53 in travelers quarantine.
The southeast corner of the county reported 15 new cases for a total of 2,451, or 57.3% of the total countywide.
The northwest and northeast corners of the county reported four new cases each. The northwest now has a total of 469 cases and the northeast 701. The southwest part of the county had two new cases and now totals 654.
Fourteen of the new cases were women, who now total 2,315, or 54.2% of all cases, and 11 were men, who now total 1,960 cases.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
The eight new cases increased the county’s total to 2,906 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,773 recoveries.
There were 254 residents in quarantine on Tuesday, down from 259 on Monday. The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was listed as 1%, according to the figure posted by the state Department of Health, for the third straight day.
The Allegany County Department of Health also announced Monday it will adopt the quarantine recommendations for fully vaccinated persons, issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Residents may be considered fully vaccinated two weeks (14 days) after receiving their second dose of either of the approved COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna). An individual who is considered fully vaccinated may be exempt from quarantine for up to 90 days.
Moving forward, fully vaccinated individuals (individuals who are two weeks post second dose) who are exhibiting no symptoms may be exempt from both travel quarantine and quarantine due to close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
However, there are some exceptions to the new quarantine guidelines.
According to the CDC, fully vaccinated hospitalized persons and fully vaccinated residents of health-care settings who are exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case should not be exempted from quarantine. This exception is due to the unknown vaccine effectiveness in these specific populations, the higher risk of severe disease and death, and challenges with social/physical distancing in healthcare settings.
“Allegany County residents have done an excellent job at helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this is just one small step forward toward normalcy,” said Tyler Shaw, public health director. “We are not done yet, these highly effective vaccines allow us to reduce the number of residents in quarantine which in turn may also relieve some financial burdens for families as well as staffing issues for employers.”
Meanwhile, the Allegany County Department of Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Genesee Valley Central School in Belmont, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The clinic is only for eligible county residents who fall under Phase 1-B or have a diagnosed health condition. To register, go to alleganyco.com at 5 p.m. Wednesday — vaccinations are by appointment only.
Doses remain limited, so DOH officials ask residents to remain patient if they cannot get an appointment.
Also, a second-dose clinic already planned for Friday has been moved to the Belmont Central School as well.
Residents with appointments for the second dose should keep their appointment times.