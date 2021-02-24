OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 23 residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, while Allegany County reported 11 new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Cattaraugus County has risen to 4,298.

The good news Wednesday was the low positivity of the COVID-19 tests, 1.3%. That was the lowest daily rate in months.

The seven-day rolling average of 2.8% and 14-day average of 3.3% also continue a downward trend, both regionally and statewide.

There are 19 people hospitalized and there have been 86 deaths in the county from COVID-19.

The health department is following 188 active cases, 642 in contact quarantine and 71 in travelers quarantine.

More than half of the new cases Wednesday were from the southeast part of the county. The 13 new cases brought the area’s total to 2,463, which is 57.3% of the total number of cases reported in the county.

The northwest part of the county, which reported four new COVID-19 cases, now has a total of 473 cases. The northeast had three new cases for a total of 704 cases and the southwest had three new cases for a total of 657 cases.

Thirteen of the new cases were men, who now total 1973 COVID-19 cases and 10 of the new cases were women, who now total 2,325 cases, or 54.1% of the cases.

ALLEGANY COUNTY health officials reported the 11 new cases increased the total number to date to 2,917.

Of the cases reported to date, 2,787 recoveries have been reported, 49 are active, and 81 deaths of county residents have been reported.

Officials reported 172 tests were given Feb. 22, with 80,307 administered to date. Officials reported 249 active quarantine or isolation orders, with 10,551 such orders given to date.

In an effort to vaccinate county residents, 855 first doses of vaccine have been given by the Department of Health, and 426 second doses have been administered.

The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus remained at 1%.

