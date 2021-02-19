OLEAN — There were 22 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Friday, while Allegany County health officials reported 10 new cases.

Cattaraugus County’s latest positive test results bring the total number of county residents with COVID-19 to 4,217.

Eighteen people remain hospitalized. There have been 3,901 people who have recovered. There have been 85 deaths from the coronavirus.

Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said the daily positivity Friday was 3.5%. The seven-day rolling average was 3.7% and the 14-day average was 4%.

The health department staff are following 225 active cases along with 697 in contact quarantine and 43 in travelers quarantine.

Sixteen of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county, where the total of residents who have tested positive for COVID is now 2,420. That is more than all other three corners of the county combined.

The northeast part of the county had three new cases for a total of 687, the southwest had one new case for a total of 648 and the northwest had two new cases for 462.

Thirteen of the new cases were women and nine were men.

In Allegany County, the 10 new cases increased the county’s total to 2,878 since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 2,721 recoveries and 81 total deaths.

There were 287 residents in quarantine, down from 319 on Thursday and 332 Wednesday.

The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.4%, according to the listing by the state Department of Health on Friday. That’s down slightly from the 1.6% listed on Thursday.