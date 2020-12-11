BELMONT — Officials announced that 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, with 189 active cases now being handled.

Allegany County Department of Health officials announced that the new cases brought the total reported to date to 1,381.

Of those, 1,142 cases have resulted in recoveries, while 50 deaths have been reported.

County health officials reported data from rapid testing programs, which found dozens of cases this week. On Wednesday, 29 positive tests were found after 145 tests during a rapid testing program held at Cuba-Rushford Central School. The results, which included one duplicate, were the highest yet found at a rapid testing program since such programs were introduced in October. A test on Monday held at Belfast Central School saw 13 positives among 133 tests conducted.

COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS announced Friday that a new state of emergency declaration was issued Wednesday evening.

The order is the 10th to be issued, each for 30 days. The first order was issued March 14 following the first cases being diagnosed in the county.

The order allows for the county administrator to perform more day-to-day operations, sign contracts and transfer departmental funds for needed purchases without requiring resolutions from the county Board of Legislators in advance. The order also allows municipalities -- towns and villages -- to issue similar orders.

CLARITY WELLNESS officials announced Friday that its programs, including its Wellsville and Warsaw outpatient clinics and PROS program, will revert to providing most services virtually due to the pandemic. In addition, officials are implementing enhanced protocols as recommended by the New York State Office of Mental Health.

“This step is being taken to protect the people we support through our services and our staff members,” said Michael Damiano, executive director. “We will use our robust technological resources to continue providing key behavioral and mental health services.”

For those individuals needing crisis services, those options will still be available by first calling the local office. The Wellsville clinic may be reached at (585) 593-6300; the Warsaw clinic may be reached at (585) 786-0190; and PROS may be reached at (585) 593-1655

In addition the Allegany County Crisis hotline is available 24 hours per day at (888) 448-3367. The Wyoming County Crisis Hotline is available at (800) 724-8583.

IN NEARBY PENNSYLVANIA, Friday’s reporting on COVID-19 showed the region had 76 additional cases, according to the state Department of Health.

McKean County had 25 more cases for 979 total and six deaths, Elk County had 34 additional cases for 801 total and 10 deaths, Potter County had six additional cases for 389 total and nine deaths and Cameron County had 11 more cases for 58 total and two deaths.