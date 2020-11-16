OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 20 new positive COVID-19 test results on Monday.

It raised the number of residents testing positive for the coronavirus to 633. There have been 22 deaths.

There are currently 12 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 137 active COVID-19 cases and 474 people in the county who have recovered.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said the positivity rate — the percentage of overall positive tests — was 1.6% on Monday. The seven-day rolling average was 2.5% and the 14-day rolling average was 2.2% — those marks are far lower than the rest of the Western New York region.

The new positive cases were nine men and nine women. All reported symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Department did not report the genders of two other residents from the southeast part of the county who were tested after developing symptoms. They were both in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight of the men testing positive were from the southeast part of the county, all reported symptoms and five reported being in close contact with a COVID-positive person and three said they were not in close contact.

The other man, a healthcare worker from the northwest corner of the county, reported symptoms, but said he was not in close contact with anyone with COVID-19.

Five of the women were from the southeast part of the county. Three of the women reported no contact with a COVID-positive person, while three reported contact with a COVID-19 person.

Of two women from the northeast part of the county who tested positive, one from the northwest part of the county reported a close contact with a COVID-positive person and the other did not. A woman from the northwest part of the county who is a healthcare worker, reported contact with a COVID-positive person. Another woman from the southwest did not report any COVID contacts.

In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.