OLEAN — The deaths of two Cattaraugus County residents from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the county health department.

An 89-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were the 88th and 89th deaths of county residents since the first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 23.

There were six county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were announced on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,472. Seven of the cases were men, who now total 2,068 of the cases, and four women, who now total 2,404.

There were three new cases reported in the southeastern corner of the county, where the total is now 2,553.

Three more cases were also reported in the northwest part of the county for a total of 485, there were four new cases in the northeast, for a total of 746 and once case in the southwest for a total of 688.

County health department staff are following 95 active cases, 402 quarantined contacts and 51 in travelers quarantine.

The county’s daily positive rate on Wednesday was 2.1%, while the seven-day rolling average was 2.0% and the 14-day average was 2.6%.

Dr. Kevin Watkins, county public health director, said about 17.2% of county’s 76,000 residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been 5,590 people who have completed their vaccine series, Watkins said. There have been 13,215 residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A five-day state mass vaccination clinic that ended Tuesday administered 3,500 doses. Cattaraugus County residents received 1,385 of those doses, Allegany County residents got 344 and people from Chautauqua County got 782 doses.

Watkins said he plans to ask the state health department for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The county has been getting between 300 and 500 doses a week.

The county continues to place residents on the COVID-19 vaccine wait list. To reach the COVID-19 vaccine call center, call (716) 701-3777.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded the eligible persons list to include people age 60 and older as well as other essential workers.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, health officials reported eight new COVID-19 cases, with 152 residents in quarantine.

The county has recorded 2,989 total cases since last spring, while there have been 2,909 recoveries and a reported 82 total deaths of residents.

The county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was listed again at 0.4% by the state Department of Health.